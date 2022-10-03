Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) posted a -1.94% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $31.75, up 1.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.13 and dropped to $31.641 before settling in for the closing price of $32.31. RIVN’s price has ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.40%. With a float of $796.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10422 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.93, a number that is poised to hit -1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 18.87 million, its volume of 12.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.15 in the near term. At $35.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.17.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.60 billion, the company has a total of 916,191K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,000 K while annual income is -4,688 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 364,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,712 M.