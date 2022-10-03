Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) soared 3.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

September 30, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading session started at the price of $9.74, that was 3.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.4787 and dropped to $9.67 before settling in for the closing price of $9.77. A 52-week range for HOOD has been $6.81 – $43.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.10%. With a float of $563.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 274,841. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 27,181 shares at a rate of $10.11, taking the stock ownership to the 211,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $10.67, making the entire transaction worth $213,414. This insider now owns 415,084 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) saw its 5-day average volume 7.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 68.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.50 in the near term. At $10.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.88.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are 880,334K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.60 billion. As of now, sales total 1,815 M while income totals -3,686 M. Its latest quarter income was 318,000 K while its last quarter net income were -295,000 K.