Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,866 M

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) stock priced at $27.30, down -5.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.91 and dropped to $26.47 before settling in for the closing price of $28.27. SHOO’s price has ranged from $26.36 to $51.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 913.20%. With a float of $74.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.56 million.

In an organization with 2400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 86,571. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,222 shares at a rate of $38.96, taking the stock ownership to the 8,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 for $40.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,614,696. This insider now owns 790,210 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 913.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Steven Madden Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.34. However, in the short run, Steven Madden Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.56. Second resistance stands at $28.46. The third major resistance level sits at $29.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.68.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.23 billion, the company has a total of 79,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,866 M while annual income is 190,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 534,990 K while its latest quarter income was 48,460 K.