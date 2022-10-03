Synchrony Financial (SYF) volume exceeds 5.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 30, 2022, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) opened at $28.81, lower -2.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.92 and dropped to $28.115 before settling in for the closing price of $28.84. Price fluctuations for SYF have ranged from $27.22 to $52.49 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 222.90% at the time writing. With a float of $479.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $493.00 million.

The firm has a total of 18000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.94, operating margin of +53.18, and the pretax margin is +49.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 2,102,100. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $30.03, taking the stock ownership to the 828,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s insider sold 1,116 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $44,640. This insider now owns 14,404 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.43) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +37.61 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.80% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Synchrony Financial, SYF], we can find that recorded value of 5.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.21. The third major resistance level sits at $29.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

There are currently 481,759K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,752 M according to its annual income of 4,221 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,272 M and its income totaled 804,000 K.