Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) kicked off at the price of $13.90: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $14.29, down -3.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.46 and dropped to $13.885 before settling in for the closing price of $14.38. Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has traded in a range of $14.33-$21.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 0.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.70%. With a float of $99.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +5.35, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 78,819. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Senior VP – Technology sold 12,702 for $19.59, making the entire transaction worth $248,832. This insider now owns 11,315 shares in total.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +2.93 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 163.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Looking closely at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. However, in the short run, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.28. Second resistance stands at $14.66. The third major resistance level sits at $14.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.13.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.64 billion has total of 114,587K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,329 M in contrast with the sum of 156,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,349 M and last quarter income was 35,000 K.