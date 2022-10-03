Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.32%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $35.46, down -4.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.56 and dropped to $34.08 before settling in for the closing price of $35.76. Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has traded in a range of $34.29-$63.19.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -3.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 222.00%. With a float of $81.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.48, operating margin of +19.66, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 97,604. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,135 shares at a rate of $45.72, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s insider sold 4,195 for $42.65, making the entire transaction worth $178,934. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.19) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.26% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.09 in the near term. At $36.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.11. The third support level lies at $32.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.00 billion has total of 83,825K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,134 M in contrast with the sum of 308,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 922,000 K and last quarter income was 100,000 K.