-0.69% percent quarterly performance for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 03, 2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) opened at $67.56, higher 5.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.83 and dropped to $67.20 before settling in for the closing price of $66.72. Price fluctuations for CP have ranged from $65.03 to $84.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.20% at the time writing. With a float of $929.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $929.90 million.

The firm has a total of 12711 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.79, operating margin of +41.28, and the pretax margin is +44.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +35.67 while generating a return on equity of 13.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.69% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 194.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, CP], we can find that recorded value of 2.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (CP) raw stochastic average was set at 21.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.03. The third major resistance level sits at $75.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Key Stats

There are currently 930,088K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 92.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,379 M according to its annual income of 2,276 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,724 M and its income totaled 599,070 K.