$1.19M in average volume shows that RPC Inc. (RES) is heading in the right direction

On October 03, 2022, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) opened at $7.35, higher 7.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.5301 and dropped to $7.25 before settling in for the closing price of $6.93. Price fluctuations for RES have ranged from $3.82 to $12.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.40% at the time writing. With a float of $78.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.91, operating margin of +0.63, and the pretax margin is +1.90.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 42.40%, while institutional ownership is 32.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 1,204,109. In this transaction Director of this company sold 170,781 shares at a rate of $7.05, taking the stock ownership to the 3,160,819 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 170,781 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,204,109. This insider now owns 3,160,819 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +0.82 while generating a return on equity of 1.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.47 million, its volume of 1.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 39.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.56 in the near term. At $7.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.00.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

There are currently 216,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 864,930 K according to its annual income of 7,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 375,510 K and its income totaled 46,940 K.