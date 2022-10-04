$1.24M in average volume shows that Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is heading in the right direction

October 03, 2022, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) trading session started at the price of $0.2285, that was 34.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.438 and dropped to $0.2156 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. A 52-week range for LTRY has been $0.20 – $17.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -105.40%. With a float of $39.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.28, operating margin of +14.87, and the pretax margin is -18.25.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lottery.com Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lottery.com Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.90%.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -16.19 while generating a return on equity of -12.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Looking closely at Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY), its last 5-days average volume was 3.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Lottery.com Inc.’s (LTRY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 219.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3905, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3554. However, in the short run, Lottery.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4211. Second resistance stands at $0.5408. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6435. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1987, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0960.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Key Stats

There are 50,761K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.28 million. As of now, sales total 68,530 K while income totals -10,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,150 K while its last quarter net income were -15,820 K.