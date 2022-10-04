-10.37% percent quarterly performance for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $2.35, up 4.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.435 and dropped to $2.335 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has traded in a range of $2.26-$4.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -3.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 192.90%. With a float of $16.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.79 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 200651 employees.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +12.29 while generating a return on equity of 9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Looking closely at Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN), its last 5-days average volume was 7.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. However, in the short run, Banco Santander S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.46. Second resistance stands at $2.50. The third major resistance level sits at $2.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.26.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.22 billion has total of 16,794,402K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 70,391 M in contrast with the sum of 9,612 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,464 M and last quarter income was 2,502 M.