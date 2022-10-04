12.86% volatility in Cybin Inc. (CYBN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 03, 2022, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) opened at $0.48, higher 20.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Price fluctuations for CYBN have ranged from $0.39 to $2.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.50% at the time writing. With a float of $91.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 29.00%, while institutional ownership is 13.17%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7476, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7932. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6165 in the near term. At $0.6496, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7160. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5170, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4506. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4175.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

There are currently 170,093K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -53,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -10,220 K.