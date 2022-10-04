$2.48M in average volume shows that YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is heading in the right direction

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $6.50, up 9.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.87 and dropped to $6.485 before settling in for the closing price of $6.21. Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has traded in a range of $2.82-$7.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 43.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 100.40%. With a float of $193.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22032 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.94, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +2.95.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.39% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Looking closely at YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 87.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. However, in the short run, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.97. Second resistance stands at $7.11. The third major resistance level sits at $7.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.20.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.67 billion has total of 393,313K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,349 M in contrast with the sum of 2,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,913 M and last quarter income was 791,240 K.