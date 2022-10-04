$3.34M in average volume shows that GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is heading in the right direction

October 03, 2022, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) trading session started at the price of $4.73, that was 5.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.97 and dropped to $4.53 before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. A 52-week range for GDRX has been $4.66 – $47.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 49.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 94.20%. With a float of $77.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 756 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.10, operating margin of +3.72, and the pretax margin is -1.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 85,927. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $33.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President, Consumer sold 35,829 for $32.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,796. This insider now owns 2,884,529 shares in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -3.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.60% during the next five years compared to -36.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

The latest stats from [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.06 million was inferior to 2.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.25. The third major resistance level sits at $5.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.37. The third support level lies at $4.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

There are 396,458K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.02 billion. As of now, sales total 745,420 K while income totals -25,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 191,800 K while its last quarter net income were -1,420 K.