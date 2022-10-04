3.82% volatility in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 03, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) opened at $12.80, higher 5.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.285 and dropped to $12.7398 before settling in for the closing price of $12.53. Price fluctuations for GNK have ranged from $11.92 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 32.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 179.40% at the time writing. With a float of $38.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 990 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.35, operating margin of +35.63, and the pretax margin is +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 362,020. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,887 shares at a rate of $15.82, taking the stock ownership to the 74,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 62,512 for $15.65, making the entire transaction worth $978,313. This insider now owns 55,824 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.97) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

The latest stats from [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.73 million was superior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 8.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.61. The third major resistance level sits at $13.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 539.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 547,130 K according to its annual income of 182,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 137,760 K and its income totaled 47,380 K.