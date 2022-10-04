4.93% volatility in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.30, soaring 1.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.355 and dropped to $5.19 before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. Within the past 52 weeks, SAND’s price has moved between $4.92 and $9.18.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.00%. With a float of $168.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.11 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.84, operating margin of +38.61, and the pretax margin is +39.05.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 4.09%, while institutional ownership is 52.08%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +24.05 while generating a return on equity of 4.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) saw its 5-day average volume 6.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 16.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.35 in the near term. At $5.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.02.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.48 billion based on 205,731K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 114,860 K and income totals 27,620 K. The company made 35,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.