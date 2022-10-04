$43.22M in average volume shows that T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is heading in the right direction

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $0.1055, down -3.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.1049 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.08.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.60%. With a float of $344.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.54 million.

The firm has a total of 182 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.21, operating margin of -153.16, and the pretax margin is -175.50.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 4,767. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 152,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 10,600 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $5,183. This insider now owns 10,600 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -175.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T2 Biosystems Inc., TTOO], we can find that recorded value of 8.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 15.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1250, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2943. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1108. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1129. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1159. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1057, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1027. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1006.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.85 million has total of 352,543K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,060 K in contrast with the sum of -49,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,910 K and last quarter income was -18,030 K.