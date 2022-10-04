5.92% volatility in Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 03, 2022, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) opened at $11.04, lower -6.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.04 and dropped to $9.79 before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. Price fluctuations for RELY have ranged from $6.66 to $41.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $135.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.15, operating margin of -8.66, and the pretax margin is -8.22.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Remitly Global Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 85,363. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,727 shares at a rate of $11.05, taking the stock ownership to the 4,173,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 7,482 for $11.45, making the entire transaction worth $85,646. This insider now owns 4,181,358 shares in total.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.45 while generating a return on equity of -11.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.06 in the near term. At $11.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.56.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Key Stats

There are currently 168,040K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 458,610 K according to its annual income of -38,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 157,260 K and its income totaled -38,250 K.