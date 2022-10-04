$6.20M in average volume shows that Dave Inc. (DAVE) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) stock priced at $0.379, up 13.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4224 and dropped to $0.3697 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. DAVE’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $15.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -187.40%. With a float of $198.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.54 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 15,329,981. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,532,232 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,532,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,974 for $0.35, making the entire transaction worth $140,782. This insider now owns 92,449,407 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dave Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5554, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0057. However, in the short run, Dave Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4302. Second resistance stands at $0.4527. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4829. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3775, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3473. The third support level lies at $0.3248 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 152.90 million, the company has a total of 374,505K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -5,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 45,810 K while its latest quarter income was -27,120 K.