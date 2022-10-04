$7.60M in average volume shows that Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is heading in the right direction

October 03, 2022, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) trading session started at the price of $8.23, that was 3.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.38 and dropped to $8.14 before settling in for the closing price of $8.09. A 52-week range for GFI has been $7.03 – $17.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 9.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.70%. With a float of $884.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5957 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.20% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.77 million, its volume of 11.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.45 in the near term. At $8.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.97.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

There are 891,378K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.50 billion. As of now, sales total 4,195 M while income totals 789,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 640,100 K while its last quarter net income were -360,800 K.