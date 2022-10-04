A look at Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On October 03, 2022, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) opened at $1.83, higher 22.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.21 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Price fluctuations for LITM have ranged from $1.51 to $18.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -203.20% at the time writing. With a float of $7.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.84 million.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is 56.99%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Snow Lake Resources Ltd., LITM], we can find that recorded value of 4.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) raw stochastic average was set at 19.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 287.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4300. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.3400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.5200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3400.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Key Stats

There are currently 17,841K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,200 K.