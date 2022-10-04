A look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) stock priced at $2.85, up 14.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8599 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. SOBR’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.50%. With a float of $7.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SOBR Safe Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8068.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Looking closely at SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR), its last 5-days average volume was 20.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 612.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 261.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. However, in the short run, SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $4.56. The third major resistance level sits at $5.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.91.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.20 million, the company has a total of 10,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -7,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2 K while its latest quarter income was -188 K.