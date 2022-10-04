A major move is in the offing as Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) market cap hits 36.87 billion

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) stock priced at $45.78, up 6.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.08 and dropped to $45.735 before settling in for the closing price of $44.84. SCCO’s price has ranged from $42.42 to $79.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

The firm has a total of 14700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.61, operating margin of +55.47, and the pretax margin is +52.10.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 14,987,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $74.94, taking the stock ownership to the 374,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for $74.97, making the entire transaction worth $7,497,300. This insider now owns 574,966 shares in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 44.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Southern Copper Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.53. The third major resistance level sits at $50.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.94.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.87 billion, the company has a total of 773,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,934 M while annual income is 3,397 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,307 M while its latest quarter income was 432,300 K.