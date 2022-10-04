A major move is in the offing as TotalEnergies SE (TTE) market cap hits 127.63 billion

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.42, soaring 5.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.41 and dropped to $48.4013 before settling in for the closing price of $46.52. Within the past 52 weeks, TTE’s price has moved between $44.61 and $61.15.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 303.90%. With a float of $2.49 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.61 billion.

The firm has a total of 101309 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TotalEnergies SE is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.64) by $0.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 303.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.87, a number that is poised to hit 3.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TotalEnergies SE, TTE], we can find that recorded value of 2.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) raw stochastic average was set at 27.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.02. The third major resistance level sits at $50.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.61.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 127.63 billion based on 2,606,588K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 184,634 M and income totals 16,032 M. The company made 70,445 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,692 M in sales during its previous quarter.