AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) 20 Days SMA touches -12.28%: The odds favor the bear

October 03, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) trading session started at the price of $0.20, that was 5.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.198 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. A 52-week range for ACRX has been $0.16 – $1.05.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -30.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.20%. With a float of $145.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.14 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2602, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3177. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2340. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2480. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2660. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2020, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1840. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1700.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

There are 147,332K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.84 million. As of now, sales total 2,820 K while income totals -35,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 570 K while its last quarter net income were 70,670 K.