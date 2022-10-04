Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is expecting -31.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock priced at $0.33, up 12.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3505 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. ACOR’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $4.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -24.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.60%. With a float of $24.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 118 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.56, operating margin of -55.24, and the pretax margin is -84.51.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 3,895. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 2,289 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 129,601 shares.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$1.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -80.54 while generating a return on equity of -53.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.00% during the next five years compared to -16.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.80

Technical Analysis of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.71 million, its volume of 1.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s (ACOR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4031, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1531. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3617 in the near term. At $0.3863, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4222. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3012, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2653. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2407.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.55 million, the company has a total of 24,278K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 129,070 K while annual income is -103,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,050 K while its latest quarter income was -46,680 K.