AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.22% last month.

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) stock priced at $2.86, up 11.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.25 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. AERC’s price has ranged from $1.76 to $117.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.80%. With a float of $5.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.89 million.

In an organization with 7 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.03, operating margin of -1337.16, and the pretax margin is -1337.16.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 62.48%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1285.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 67.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 264.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.00. However, in the short run, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.39. Second resistance stands at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.44 million, the company has a total of 15,409K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 620 K while annual income is -7,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70 K while its latest quarter income was -5,170 K.