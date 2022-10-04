Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) volume exceeds 9.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

October 03, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) trading session started at the price of $18.80, that was 1.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.3486 and dropped to $18.36 before settling in for the closing price of $18.76. A 52-week range for AFRM has been $13.64 – $176.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.80%. With a float of $215.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) saw its 5-day average volume 10.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 19.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.45 in the near term. At $19.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.48.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are 289,069K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.58 billion. As of now, sales total 1,349 M while income totals -707,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 364,130 K while its last quarter net income were -186,400 K.