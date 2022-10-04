Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is expecting 2.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $113.58, up 2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.91 and dropped to $112.45 before settling in for the closing price of $113.00. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has traded in a range of $101.26-$188.11.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 28.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.90%. With a float of $9.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.18 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1523000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 57,466. In this transaction CEO Amazon Web Services of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $114.93, taking the stock ownership to the 114,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 520 for $114.61, making the entire transaction worth $59,599. This insider now owns 114,660 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.25% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 74.63 million, its volume of 57.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.47.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $117.71 in the near term. At $119.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $122.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.79.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1199.34 billion has total of 10,187,555K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 469,822 M in contrast with the sum of 33,364 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 121,234 M and last quarter income was -2,028 M.