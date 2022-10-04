American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,422 M

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $12.02, down -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.23 and dropped to $11.6514 before settling in for the closing price of $12.04. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.85-$22.35.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.10%. With a float of $642.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.35 million.

In an organization with 123400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 189,916. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,678 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 82,453 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 36.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 37.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.93. However, in the short run, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.22. Second resistance stands at $12.51. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.06.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.88 billion has total of 649,846K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,882 M in contrast with the sum of -1,993 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,422 M and last quarter income was 476,000 K.