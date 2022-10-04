American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $0.3385, up 8.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4278 and dropped to $0.3151 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has traded in a range of $0.31-$7.42.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.10%. With a float of $4.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.74 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 11.28%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8801. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4202. Second resistance stands at $0.4803. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5329. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3075, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2549. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1948.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.85 million has total of 5,251K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 990 K in contrast with the sum of -6,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 340 K and last quarter income was -1,600 K.