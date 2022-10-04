Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) volume exceeds 1.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

October 03, 2022, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) trading session started at the price of $17.22, that was 5.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.37 and dropped to $17.20 before settling in for the closing price of $17.05. A 52-week range for AMKR has been $14.89 – $26.64.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.50%. With a float of $101.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.59 million.

In an organization with 30400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.97, operating margin of +12.48, and the pretax margin is +11.65.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amkor Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 7.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 132,300. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $22.05, taking the stock ownership to the 8,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 30,000 for $22.41, making the entire transaction worth $672,300. This insider now owns 230,000 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.57) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.19% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.44. However, in the short run, Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.51. Second resistance stands at $19.03. The third major resistance level sits at $19.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.17.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

There are 244,838K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.29 billion. As of now, sales total 6,138 M while income totals 643,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,505 M while its last quarter net income were 124,780 K.