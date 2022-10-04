Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is expecting -29.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.35, soaring 1.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.675 and dropped to $16.5201 before settling in for the closing price of $17.16. Within the past 52 weeks, NLY’s price has moved between $17.16 and $35.16.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 318.80%. With a float of $443.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $445.00 million.

The firm has a total of 171 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.72, operating margin of +390.22, and the pretax margin is +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Annaly Capital Management Inc., NLY], we can find that recorded value of 18.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.35. The third major resistance level sits at $19.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.55.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.89 billion based on 406,077K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,836 M and income totals 2,390 M. The company made 1,093 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 866,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.