ASAN (Asana Inc.) climbed 7.24 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 03, 2022, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) opened at $22.00, higher 7.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.19 and dropped to $21.6746 before settling in for the closing price of $22.23. Price fluctuations for ASAN have ranged from $16.19 to $145.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $54.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1666 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 41.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 6,942. In this transaction GC, Corporate Secretary of this company sold 303 shares at a rate of $22.91, taking the stock ownership to the 168,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,754 for $23.60, making the entire transaction worth $112,204. This insider now owns 612,106 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Looking closely at Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.07. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.80. Second resistance stands at $25.75. The third major resistance level sits at $27.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.76.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

There are currently 191,761K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 378,440 K according to its annual income of -288,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 134,900 K and its income totaled -112,970 K.