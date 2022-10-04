ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) average volume reaches $6.84M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 03, 2022, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) trading session started at the price of $4.98, that was 1.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.915 before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. A 52-week range for ASX has been $4.88 – $8.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 127.50%. With a float of $2.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.16 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 97800 employees.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.20% during the next five years compared to 62.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Looking closely at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), its last 5-days average volume was 10.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.59. However, in the short run, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.12. Second resistance stands at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.79.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

There are 2,179,964K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.98 billion. As of now, sales total 20,548 M while income totals 2,168 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,455 M while its last quarter net income were 543,590 K.