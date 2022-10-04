BlackBerry Limited (BB) volume exceeds 7.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) stock priced at $4.76, up 2.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.84 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.70. BB’s price has ranged from $4.68 to $12.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -11.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.10%. With a float of $566.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 40,040. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 7,805 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 242,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 7,025 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $36,038. This insider now owns 79,642 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) saw its 5-day average volume 7.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.88 in the near term. At $4.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.54.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.85 billion, the company has a total of 577,416K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 718,000 K while annual income is 12,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 168,000 K while its latest quarter income was -181,000 K.