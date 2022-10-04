Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.34% last month.

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) stock priced at $3.55, up 8.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.69 and dropped to $3.52 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. BORR’s price has ranged from $1.45 to $6.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.10%. With a float of $101.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 40.29%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borr Drilling Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.68 in the near term. At $3.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. The third support level lies at $3.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 821.60 million, the company has a total of 152,495K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 245,300 K while annual income is -193,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 105,300 K while its latest quarter income was -165,300 K.