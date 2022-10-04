Can Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) hike of 18.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

October 03, 2022, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) trading session started at the price of $28.49, that was 5.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.105 and dropped to $27.715 before settling in for the closing price of $27.14. A 52-week range for DK has been $13.95 – $34.93.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 20.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.60%. With a float of $69.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.81 million.

In an organization with 3312 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.10, operating margin of -1.79, and the pretax margin is -2.19.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 425,291. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,561 shares at a rate of $40.27, taking the stock ownership to the 34,311,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 68 for $40.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,726. This insider now owns 34,332,400 shares in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.7. This company achieved a net margin of -1.91 while generating a return on equity of -22.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) raw stochastic average was set at 53.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.42. However, in the short run, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.25. Second resistance stands at $29.87. The third major resistance level sits at $30.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.09. The third support level lies at $26.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Key Stats

There are 71,035K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.02 billion. As of now, sales total 10,648 M while income totals -203,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,983 M while its last quarter net income were 361,800 K.