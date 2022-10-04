Can Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) hike of 10.75% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 03, 2022, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) opened at $4.07, higher 6.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.15 and dropped to $3.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. Price fluctuations for HLX have ranged from $2.47 to $5.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -612.70% at the time writing. With a float of $142.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1327 employees.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -612.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.18 in the near term. At $4.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.93. The third support level lies at $3.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

There are currently 151,729K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 636.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 674,730 K according to its annual income of -61,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,610 K and its income totaled -29,700 K.