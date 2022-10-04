Can Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) hike of 13.73% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) stock priced at $1.10, up 6.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. YSG’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $4.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.30%. With a float of $391.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $618.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3497 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 6.07%, while institutional ownership is 24.80%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yatsen Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

The latest stats from [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was inferior to 5.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1718, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1578. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0000. The third support level lies at $0.9500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 481.24 million, the company has a total of 430,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 916,420 K while annual income is -241,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 142,100 K while its latest quarter income was -39,700 K.