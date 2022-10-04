Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -13.66% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On October 03, 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) opened at $13.87, higher 8.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.76 and dropped to $13.855 before settling in for the closing price of $13.47. Price fluctuations for CLF have ranged from $12.90 to $34.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 67.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.30% at the time writing. With a float of $510.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $523.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.88, operating margin of +20.36, and the pretax margin is +18.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 5,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $18.07, taking the stock ownership to the 96,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,425 for $17.45, making the entire transaction worth $24,865. This insider now owns 80,606 shares in total.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.31) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 72.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.43% during the next five years compared to 61.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) saw its 5-day average volume 12.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.97 in the near term. At $15.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.51. The third support level lies at $13.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

There are currently 517,298K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,444 M according to its annual income of 2,988 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,337 M and its income totaled 596,000 K.