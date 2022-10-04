Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) last year’s performance of -21.58% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $58.24, up 2.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.60 and dropped to $57.63 before settling in for the closing price of $57.44. Over the past 52 weeks, CTSH has traded in a range of $57.42-$93.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.30%. With a float of $516.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $520.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 341300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +14.93, and the pretax margin is +15.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 285,846. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,368 shares at a rate of $65.44, taking the stock ownership to the 13,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,687 for $74.40, making the entire transaction worth $423,139. This insider now owns 57,534 shares in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.08) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Looking closely at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH), its last 5-days average volume was 4.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 8.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.98. However, in the short run, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.88. Second resistance stands at $60.72. The third major resistance level sits at $61.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.10 billion has total of 517,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,507 M in contrast with the sum of 2,137 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,906 M and last quarter income was 577,000 K.