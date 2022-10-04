Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) volume exceeds 10.91 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) on October 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $64.95, soaring 2.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.86 and dropped to $61.92 before settling in for the closing price of $64.49. Within the past 52 weeks, COIN’s price has moved between $40.83 and $368.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -153.50%. With a float of $173.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.99 million.

In an organization with 3730 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 387,888. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,941 shares at a rate of $65.29, taking the stock ownership to the 65,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director bought 5,291 for $68.19, making the entire transaction worth $360,793. This insider now owns 59,874 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by -$2.19. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.6 million. That was better than the volume of 10.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.42.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.76. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.57. Second resistance stands at $71.18. The third major resistance level sits at $74.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.69.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.26 billion based on 219,480K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,839 M and income totals 3,624 M. The company made 808,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,094 M in sales during its previous quarter.