Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) 20 Days SMA touches 14.67%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) stock priced at $28.64, up 12.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.20 and dropped to $28.11 before settling in for the closing price of $28.37. CCRN’s price has ranged from $15.26 to $30.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.20%. With a float of $36.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 426,236. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 14,705 shares at a rate of $28.99, taking the stock ownership to the 246,404 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 44,357 for $28.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,286,000. This insider now owns 170,797 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Looking closely at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.43. However, in the short run, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.30. Second resistance stands at $34.80. The third major resistance level sits at $37.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.12.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.25 billion, the company has a total of 38,231K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,677 M while annual income is 132,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 753,560 K while its latest quarter income was 52,890 K.