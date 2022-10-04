Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) volume exceeds 1.24 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock priced at $1.24, up 6.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. SOLO’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 216 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.56%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 34.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 51.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

The latest stats from [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4564, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7595. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0833.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 154.50 million, the company has a total of 118,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,100 K while annual income is -41,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,550 K while its latest quarter income was -20,300 K.