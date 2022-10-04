Embraer S.A. (ERJ) last year’s performance of -48.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

October 03, 2022, Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) trading session started at the price of $9.05, that was 8.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.43 and dropped to $8.81 before settling in for the closing price of $8.60. A 52-week range for ERJ has been $7.91 – $19.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 1.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.40%. With a float of $175.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15427 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.61, operating margin of +3.51, and the pretax margin is +0.51.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Embraer S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Embraer S.A. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -1.21 while generating a return on equity of -1.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.32 million, its volume of 1.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Embraer S.A.’s (ERJ) raw stochastic average was set at 35.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.58 in the near term. At $9.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.34.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Key Stats

There are 183,647K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.78 billion. As of now, sales total 4,197 M while income totals -44,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,019 M while its last quarter net income were 74,200 K.