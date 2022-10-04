Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) volume exceeds 1.67 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 03, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) opened at $5.43, higher 23.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.54 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. Price fluctuations for NRGV have ranged from $3.97 to $22.10 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $105.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.78 million.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 87,082. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,250 shares at a rate of $5.36, taking the stock ownership to the 1,655,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director sold 16,250 for $4.83, making the entire transaction worth $78,473. This insider now owns 1,672,247 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 44.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.48. The third major resistance level sits at $8.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.13.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are currently 137,043K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 889.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 980 K and its income totaled -6,180 K.