Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 580,460 K

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) kicked off on October 03, 2022, at the price of $14.98, up 5.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.22 and dropped to $14.73 before settling in for the closing price of $14.17. Over the past 52 weeks, ERF has traded in a range of $7.90-$18.58.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 15.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 129.90%. With a float of $234.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.28 million.

In an organization with 435 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.44, operating margin of +42.41, and the pretax margin is +22.66.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Enerplus Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.30%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +15.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.00% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) raw stochastic average was set at 52.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.15. However, in the short run, Enerplus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.24. Second resistance stands at $15.48. The third major resistance level sits at $15.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.26.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.57 billion has total of 231,664K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,208 M in contrast with the sum of 234,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 580,460 K and last quarter income was 244,410 K.