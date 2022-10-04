ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) volume exceeds 1.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 03, 2022, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $4.23, higher 7.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.55 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $2.59 to $28.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.00% at the time writing. With a float of $82.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.72 million.

The firm has a total of 160 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 979.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ESS Tech Inc., GWH], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 57.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.80. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.70.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 153,266K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 685.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -477,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 690 K and its income totaled -15,590 K.