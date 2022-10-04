First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) kicked off at the price of $8.39: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) stock priced at $8.00, up 10.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.4595 and dropped to $7.94 before settling in for the closing price of $7.62. AG’s price has ranged from $6.31 to $14.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -550.00%. With a float of $236.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.76 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 9.76%, while institutional ownership is 35.33%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -550.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Looking closely at First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), its last 5-days average volume was 8.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 70.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.70. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.59. Second resistance stands at $8.78. The third major resistance level sits at $9.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.55.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.20 billion, the company has a total of 262,945K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 584,120 K while annual income is -4,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 159,440 K while its latest quarter income was -84,050 K.