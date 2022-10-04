Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.11 million

A new trading day began on October 03, 2022, with Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) stock priced at $3.58, up 6.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.77 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $3.50. GNW’s price has ranged from $3.43 to $4.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.00%. With a float of $496.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2500 employees.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 425,400. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 3,839,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President and CEO; Director sold 100,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $394,700. This insider now owns 3,939,625 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 40.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genworth Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Looking closely at Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 28.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.96. However, in the short run, Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.83. Second resistance stands at $3.93. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.31.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.91 billion, the company has a total of 503,716K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,832 M while annual income is 904,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,881 M while its latest quarter income was 181,000 K.